USDA confirms second death of elephant under care of Connecticut farm

Beulah the Elephant at the Big E 2019 (Photo: WWLP)

(WTNH) — A 2nd elephant under care of R.W. Commerford and Sons in Goshen has died.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Karen the elephant died of natural causes this past March.

The company also owned Beulah the elephant, who died at the Big E last Sunday.

According to News 8’s sister station WWLP, Big E’s President said 54-year-old Beulah died after suffering a heart attack.

