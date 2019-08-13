Venomous snake found in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Animal Control was called to a residence on Mountainview Road after two Timber Rattlesnakes were found in a backyard.

Officers relocated the snakes safely.

Authorities say that the Timber Rattlesnake is one of the only two venomous species in Connecticut and is protected by the Connecticut Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to kill or collect them.

If you encounter a Timber rattle snake, Police encourage the public to observe from a distance and to slowly and calmly back away.

If you are concerned about a snake in your yard, call Animal Control in your area so it can be safely removed.