Vernon community raising money to get police department new K-9 after death of K-9 Thor

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the unexpected passing of Vernon Police K-9 Thor, the community is coming together to get the police department a new dog.

The goal is to raise $30,000 for K-9 equipment and training for the new dog. After Thor’s passing, a group of local business and community leaders donated $15,000. That means, another $15,000 needs to come from the community.

There are donation boxes placed around the town.

K-9 Thor passed away last month after suffering complications from an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia. He was eight years old.