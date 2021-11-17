Vernon community raising money to get police department new K-9 after death of K-9 Thor

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the unexpected passing of Vernon Police K-9 Thor, the community is coming together to get the police department a new dog.

The goal is to raise $30,000 for K-9 equipment and training for the new dog. After Thor’s passing, a group of local business and community leaders donated $15,000. That means, another $15,000 needs to come from the community.

There are donation boxes placed around the town.

RELATED: Vernon Police Department mourning the loss of Officer K-9 Thor

K-9 Thor passed away last month after suffering complications from an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia. He was eight years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Vernon community raising funds to get police department new K-9 officer after death of K-9 Thor

News /

First African American elected for the Board of Directors in Manchester

News /

Mother of Manchester teen killed, injured Farmington police officer call for stricter juvenile laws

News /

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Manchester teen killed speaks out after juvenile arrested, calls for stricter juvenile laws

News /

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Manchester teen killed speaks out after juvenile arrested, calls for stricter juvenile laws

News /

School bus driver shortage delays pickups in Ellington

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss