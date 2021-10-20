Vernon Police Department mourning the loss of Officer K-9 Thor

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Vernon Police Department is mourning the passing of a K-9 who served with the police department for seven years.

Eight-year-old K-9 Thor, who is a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix, served with Officer Bryan Semberksy. Thor died from an autoimmune disorder and pneumonia on Saturday.

The police department said Thor was a valuable member of the department and has multiple successes in tracking suspects and finding drugs. Thor also went into a building and found a burglary suspect hiding in a crawl space.

More recently, Police Chief John Kelley said Thor played a key role in finding a firearm that was used in a homicide. The gun had been thrown into the Hockanum River.

Thor will be honored for his service at a ceremony at the police department at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 25.