Veterinarians still caring for pets with curbside pickup for social distancing

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– Orange marks indicate six feet from the front door of the Old Lyme Veterinary Hospital. Veterinarians there are able to still care for pets while keeping a safe social distance. 

One thing they’re doing is having curbside pickup. So if a pet comes in a staff member goes out and gets the animal and brings it inside. Inside they’ve been able to also make some modifications, especially during surgery.

“Ordinary times we’d have a technician right there. Currently we have a technician six feet away outside the room, looking over our shoulder and at the screen. And they come in intermittently instead of having two of us real close,” said Dr. Neil Marrinan, Old Lyme Veterinarian Clinic.

Right now the hospital is only seeing sick visits, although there is one routine appointment owners can make and that is for a rabies shot. Because those are required by law.

