Veterinarians warn pet owners of a spike in snake bites

(WTNH)–A warning for pet owner vets on the shoreline are seeing a spike in calls for dogs getting snake bite at local parks and trails.







Dr. Julia Shakeri from the Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine said every snake bite is different.

Shakeri said, “They can develop blood clotting disorders and start bleeding internally where you can’t see it so waiting is really going to make these things much worse by the time they come in.”

A Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy chamber is used reduce pain and swelling.

Landau added, “We’d like to get them in within the first 24 hours at least for their first treatment and we try to treat them at least 2 or 3 times in a 24 hour period.”

Doctor Shakeri said keep your dog on a leash and it’s a good idea to invest in pet insurance.

==

