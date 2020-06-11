VIDEO: 64K endangered turtles spotted on the edge of Great Barrier Reef

AUSTRALIA (WTNH) — An incredible view from above of 64,000 Green Sea Turtles off the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The images in the video above were captured by drones which scientists have been using to track those endangered populations as they migrate and head inland to lay their eggs.

Some 35 years after they were born, these turtles migrate long distances between feeding grounds and the beaches where they emerged as hatchlings. According to WorldWildlife.org, Green Turtles can weigh up to 4,000 pounds.

Research teams found drones give more accurate information than other practices used to study the turtles.