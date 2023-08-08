SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family dog was caught on surveillance video chasing a black bear away from a 4-year-old boy on Saturday in Sherman.

Gregory Grant said his son Gavin was walking through their yard when he spotted a black bear just ahead of him.

The moment Gavin saw the bear he became frightened and started to run away.



The family’s dog, Jake, an 8-year-old golden retriever, came to the rescue and chased the bear away.

Gregory Grant said he was unsure if the bear was going to bother his son, but Jake made sure the bear would not have the opportunity, as he chased it all the way off the property.

Both Gavin and Jake were completely unharmed and Jake was later rewarded for his heroic act. His family received he got quite a few treats and ice cream.

“He got quite a few treats, he got ice cream, he got a bath that night. He got the whole nine yards… He helped us out that day for sure,” Gregory Grant said.

News 8 reached out to the Department of Energy and Enviormental Protection (DEEP) who told us they are looking into the encounter.