NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s not something you’re expecting to see every day! A dolphin was spotted in the Norwich Marina.

Several videos have been posted on social media of the dolphin jumping out of the water. The video above was caught by Tashara Elliott.

News 8 reached out to Mystic Aquarium who says they did respond and are working on this. Officials said it seems that the dolphin has left the marina at this time.

There is no word on how long the dolphin was in the marina.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, they saw photos on Thursday morning and believe it is an Atlantic white-sided dolphin. According to DEEP, they are year-round residents of New England waters and not uncommon in the Sound.

DEEP is reminding residents to enjoy the animals from a distance.