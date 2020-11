TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)– A family in Trumbull realized that they had something happening in their chimney. It turns out that an owl was stuck in there!

A company called “All About Bats and Wildlife” out of Norwalk managed to get the animal out. The owl appeared to be OK once it was released back into the wild.

The video of the rescue has gone viral, receiving more than 17,000 views in the first 24 hours it was posted.