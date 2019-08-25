Animal advocates gather in memory of burned West Haven dog

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 100 animal lovers gathered at the Sandy Point Beach parking lot in West Haven Sunday morning.

It’s the same place where police say the body of a small terrier named Brooklyn was found charred on the 4th of July weekend.

Latrice Moody and her boyfriend, Maurice Jackson, were arrested for the crime.

The couple claimed it was a makeshift cremation for the already deceased dog.

Members of different animal groups came and said they would like to see stiffer penalties to abusers.

Amy Conroy from Bikers Against Animal Cruelty said, “That animal was not being treated properly. It didn’t have the positive pet ownership that it deserved and it didn’t have a good life prior to its passing.”

The animal group members also pointed out those who are violent towards animals are more likely to lash out on people too. They hope others will join their cause.

Conroy added, “Educate yourself, look up state laws, report, be the voice for the voiceless. If you see something say something. It’s so important because they need to be heard.”

To always remember Brooklyn, they are raising money for a memorial rock, so that her memory lives on in a dignified way.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.