Visitors can touch sharks at new Mystic Aquarium exhibit

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– We are at the Shark Lagoon at Mystic Aquarium with a Sand Tiger Shark. There are also Nurse Sharks in this exhibit and they are all found right here in Long Island Sound.

There is also a new exhibit here at the aquarium which is a Shark Touch Habitat which actually let’s people touch the sharks themselves. They say this is also a good opportunity for people to learn more about them and realize they don’t need to be afraid of them.

“We have at least a dozen sharks species that come right through our waters. Most of them we never know that they’re here. But most of them are never bigger than me,” said Mary Ellen Mateleska, Mystic Aquarium.

Must watch: Shark at touch tank at Mystic Aquarium appears to have the ‘zoomies’

“Having more active sharks in one side and the more resting sharks on the other side, I think helps teach them about that diversity,” said David Cochran, Curator, Fish & Invertebrates.

These sharks do have teeth but we’re told they’re also trained so they don’t see fingers as food.