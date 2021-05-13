Want to swim with sharks? Maritime Aquarium looking for volunteer scuba divers

(WTNH) — The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk is looking for experienced scuba divers to join its Volunteer Dive Team.

Volunteers will help make public educational presentations multiple times a week from inside the 110,000-gallon shark tank, which is home to its 7 to 9-foot sharks.

Photo: Maritime Aquarium

To be eligible for the Aquarium Dive Team, volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have:

Advanced Open Water certification (or equivalent experience),

logged at least 25 open-water dives,

Divers Alert Network (DAN) insurance,

current first-aid and C.P.R. certification,

a signed physician’s clearance to dive,

ability to pass a swim and SCUBA assessment, offered offsite at Velo-CT in Norwalk in June.

Volunteers would be asked to commit at least 12 four-hour shifts per year. Weekend and weekday shifts are available.

The scuba presentations have been put on hold due to the pandemic, but the aquarium wants the Dive Team ready for when they bring the programs back.

To learn more and to sign up, click here.