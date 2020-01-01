Watch: Wild puffin spotted using tool to scratch itch

(CNN) — For the first time in the wild, seabirds have been observed in the wild using tools.

Researchers in Whales first observed a puffin picking up a stick and using it to scratch an itch.

Then, a different team of researchers in Iceland saw a puffin doing the same thing! (Shown in the video above.)

Experts guess the birds may have been trying to dislodge a tick. The puffins’ scratching is only the second type of tool wild birds have ever been using. The first is called “anting”, when birds smear ants all over their plumage to fight off parasites.