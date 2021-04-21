Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event goes virtual

(WTNH) — The 9th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes may be virtual this year, but that’s not stopping people from walking alone to show their support.

When people walked together to raise awareness during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the funds raised would go toward Camp Hope. The camp is a therapeutic summer camp in Bridgeport for young people who have experienced domestic or sexual violence.

And in 2021, help is needed more than ever.

“It’s hard enough to get a victim of a sexual assault to come forward for a variety of reasons, we know that,” says Gary MacNamara, Executive Director of Public Safety, Sacred Heart University. “Having the pandemic and having that feeling of isolation that you’re not in contact with others is really putting a strain on their ability to even think about getting help. So, now more than ever, we need to send that message out that people care.”

So far, the Center for Family Justice has raised more than $25,000 for Camp Hope. Their goal is $50,000. If you’d like to help out, find out more information here.