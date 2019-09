RHODE ISLAND (WTNH) — Another person in New England has died after contracting a rare illness spread by mosquitoes.

Health officials in Rhode Island said a person in their 50s died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis on Sunday.

Officials said people have also died in Massachusetts and Michigan.

Mosquitoes with EEE have been found in 17 Connecticut towns so far this season, but no human cases have been reported.