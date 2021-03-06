Ansonia Police investigating shooting on Lester Street

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 26 year old male early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was shot once in the lower part of his body as he stood on the sidewalk in front of 20 Lester Street at 1:10 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where police say he’s listed in stable condition.

According to police the victim told them that the shot came from a dark colored car as it drove down the street and the vehicle kept going.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553