ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Local educators are praising a new federal spending bill because of the amount of money it provides for Title I grants and special education.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro celebrated the record-setting funding on Monday morning in Ansonia.

Title I grants help school districts with high percentages of children from low-income families. Special education money helps children with disabilities.

“It makes a difference in the lives of our children. It helps kids to reach their potential, realize their dreams, and aspirations,” DeLauro said.

The federal spending package includes $17 billion for Title I and $14 billion for special education. It’s too soon to know how that will be divided up among states and districts.