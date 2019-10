NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A statewide anti-littering campaign has kicked off.

The event is called Don’t Trash Connecticut — Nip it in the Bin!, and it’s all part of a community clean-up effort involving non-profits and the Wine and Spirits industry.

On Sunday, a lot of people came out to clean up Veteran’s Memorial Park in Norwalk.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.