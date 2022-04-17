HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An apartment complex in Hartford caught fire on Easter Sunday, displacing up to 25 units, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

At 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, companies responded to a multi-unit complex is the city’s Asylum neighborhood at 862 Asylum Avenue. The fire was already heavy upon arrival.

A second alarm was struck quickly, with Hartford requesting mutual aid as they worked on the multiple floors.

No one was hurt or injured. However, the entire building is a loss.

17 families have been processed so far by the Red Cross and Hartford Special Services, making up 21 adults and 4 children. An additional 8 families are able to come forward for assistance.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.