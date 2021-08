Four officers injured while responding to robbery in northeast Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says four officers are injured following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. Police say this was a robbery situation that went bad.

APD says some suspects are in custody, while others are still on the run. This is an active situation near Juan Tabo between Lomas and Constitution.

One officer is in critical condition after taking a bullet to the chest above his vest. The second officer was shot in the arm and is currently in surgery. The third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest. The fourth officer was injured with shrapnel/glass.

Kennedy Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Chelwood Elementary School, Tomasita Elementary School, McCollum Elementary School and Manzano High School has been put in a shelter in place due to the nearby police investigation.

@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning. This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 19, 2021