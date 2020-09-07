Applications for absentee ballots to be sent to eligible voters beginning Tuesday, September 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The office of the Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced that they will begin sending out applications for absentee ballots for all eligible voters on a rolling basis between Tuesday, September 8, and Friday, September 11.

Eligible voters are those who are active and registered.

The Secretary’s office says that people who have not received an application for an absentee ballot by September 18 can do so by clicking this link and filling out the form. According to the Secretary of State’s website, completed applications should be returned to your Town Clerk.

For those who plan to file an absentee ballot, the list of official General Election candidates will be available after September 15, and absentee ballots become available October 2.