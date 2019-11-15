Are bipartisan negotiations on transportation plan now possible?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor, Legislative leaders, and business leaders are continuing to look at the new, “no tolls” transportation plan announced by Senate Republicans on Thursday.

With Governor Ned Lamont’s plan to establish 14 tolls on highway bridges all but dead in the State Senate, there is talk now about the start of bi-partisan negotiations to find a compromise.

When Lamont emerged from his two-hour meeting with Democrats in the State Senate this week it was quite clear to everyone that his proposal to install tolls at 14 bridges around the state was at an irreversible dead end. So the timing of the Senate Republicans’ proposal a day later couldn’t have been better.

The Senate Republicans’ plan could do almost as much transportation infrastructure improvement as the governor’s plan with no taxes or tolls by using part of the state’s rainy day savings account to pay down existing debt and improve the state’s cash flow.

A spokesman for the governor saying on Friday that the Republican proposal opens the door for negotiating a bipartisan transportation fix.

Democratic State Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven) indicated that he believed the Republicans’ proposal means a joint effort is possible.

He has been pushing the idea of using taxes on legalized recreational marijuana to pay for transportation improvements.

“I think that’s a potentially significant revenue source if you aggregate that money and devote it entirely toward debt service on transportation,” said Sen. Looney.

But the Republican leader in the Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) said all of his members are just as opposed to legalizing marijuana as they

are to tolls and there are other problems, adding, “That’s not the law today so you’d have to wait to do your transportation plan once that gets locked in place because the federal loans require a certainty, not speculation when they give money.”

And he noted that Massachusetts is way below their revenue estimates adding, “We know that Massachusetts isn’t getting anywhere near their levels on the marijuana revenues they thought.”

A spokesman in the Governor’s Office also said today that they are attempting to put together a meeting with all sides next week.