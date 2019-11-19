Arkansas man charged with animal cruelty after fatally shooting dog in groin, police say

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) – A Bella Vista, Arkansas, man was arrested on Friday in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

On Aug. 29, Bella Vista officers and Bella Vista Animal Control took a report of a dog who was shot in the groin. Later, officers were advised the dog became septic and died.

The veterinarian clinic removed a pellet from the dog and brought the pellet to the police department. It was determined the pellet caused the injuries which resulted in the death of the dog.

Mark Mittermeier, 64, was later arrested charged with aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief in the first degree, both of which are felonies, and an investigation.

Pellet guns and pellets were seized from his residence as a result of the search warrant.

Forensic analysis of the pellet rifles found that a pellet fired from one of Mittermeier’s rifles matched the pellet removed from the dog.