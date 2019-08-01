Arrest made in connection to New London shooting

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – An arrest was made Thursday morning in connection to a New London shooting that occurred Saturday on Walden Ave.

The adult male victim was transported to L+M Hospital for care after police found him semiconscious on the sidewalk of Walden Ave. The victim remains hospitalized and there is no further information on his condition.

Officers arrested Christopher Whitley, 32 of New London, on charges of unlawful discharges of a firearm, attempted murder and assault.

Whitley is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Anyone with further information on the incident should contact New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or text NLPD Tip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).