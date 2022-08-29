Warning: This story contains content that some may find disturbing.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Arrest warrants have revealed new details into allegations of unreported abuse at a Plymouth elementary school.

Last week, three employees and a former administrator were arrested for failing to report abuse or neglect of students by a former Plymouth Center School teacher. Police arrested, Chrystal Collins, 59; Rebecca Holleran, 47; Sherri Turner, 59; and Melissa Morelli, 45. The four educators were charged with failure to report abuse, neglect, or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.

They are accused of failing to report allegations of abuse or neglect of multiple students by James Eschert, a former teacher at Plymouth Center School.

Eschert’s arrest warrant obtained by News 8 includes details and information from 13 alleged victims who claimed Eschert inappropriately touched female students, made comments about their bodies, bought gifts for them, and invited them to private lunches and meals at his home.

Sherri Turner was the principal at Plymouth Center School from 2019 until 2020. She then became interim superintendent from 2020 to 2021 and went back to being the principal at Plymouth Center School from 2021 until 2022.

According to the arrest warrant, a mother of a victim told Turner about the victim feeling uncomfortable around Eschert. The mother said that Turner would have a discussion with Eschert about this.

A victim told police that she and another victim told Turner multiple times about Eschert’s alleged abuse, but Turner never did anything about it. The warrant says that the victim told police Turner said, “We’ll work on it,” but Turner did nothing.

According to the warrant, a mom told police, “We did complain. I personally complained to Mrs. Turner, and she said, ‘Listen, I know. I’ve heard rumors. I know the old principal was told and didn’t do anything about this. I am going to look into this. I’m a new principal and I’m going to look into this.’” The victim’s mom said Turner said this numerous times but did nothing.

In the arrest warrant, the current superintendent, Brian Falcone, said that Turner told him that “rumors” had been brought to her attention about Eschert, but she felt there was never enough detail to move forward. She also told Falcone that she shared the information with the superintendent at the time, who also agreed there wasn’t enough information to call DCF or investigate the allegations.

Falcone told police that nothing was ever documented in Eschert’s personnel file.

The arrest warrant states that Turner received emails from several concerned parents about moving their children out of Eschert’s classroom. The emails were recovered from a search warrant seizure.

Rebecca Holleran was a second-grade teacher from 2000 until 2005, a part-time literacy consultant from 2005 until 2013, a math coach from 2013 until 2020, the interim principal at Plymouth Center School from 2020 through 2021, and then returned as a math coach from 2021 until 2022.

According to Holleran’s arrest warrant, a mom of a victim said that Holleran and Melissa Morelli spoke to the victim over Facetime and they “brushed off” the allegations. Holleran told the mom of the victim that the allegations “have to be a misunderstanding.”

A victim told their mom that Holleran made the victims feel like the alleged incidents didn’t happen and the victim felt like they were being talked over when they brought this to Holleran’s attention.

According to the warrant, Holleran brought the allegations to the attention of the principal of Plymouth Center School who was the superintendent at the time of the allegations, but the principal said that Holleran did not provide enough information to call DCF.

Police said that information obtained during a search warrant showed that on April 30, 2021, Holleran documented in Powerschool that she spoke to three different mothers about “rumors” from the previous year regarding Eschert.

Melissa Morelli was a second-grade teacher from 2005 until 2020 and a math coach from 2020 until 2022.

The arrest warrant says that Morelli contacted a mom of a victim to speak with the victim about the alleged incident. Holleran and Morelli told the mom that something had surfaced with Eschert.

The mom told police that after Morelli and Holleran spoke to her daughter, the allegations were brushed off.

Chrystal Collins was the principal at Plymouth Center School from 2004 until 2019.

In the arrest warrant, a victim told police that a lot of people complained to Collins about Eschert, but no one did anything. The victim said a group of girls want to Collins to report the allegations and told police, “When we were in her office, we talked about it, and [Collins was] like, ‘thanks for your information. I’ll try to do something about it.’”

According to the arrest warrant, Collins told a victim’s mom that it’s just the way Eschert teaches, that’s his nature, and he’s a great teacher. Collins also said, “A few other parents have made similar comments that you’re making but I told them, I’m gonna tell you, it’s just… he’s a phenomenal teacher. That’s his way of teaching. I reassure you everything is fine. But I will look into it.”

In May 2019, a letter shows that Collins took a single complaint from a parent and then had meetings with staff and Eschert about standardized testing violations where Eschert was alleged to have provided answers to students, the arrest warrant shows.

According to the arrest warrant, nothing was ever reported about inappropriate conduct to DCF, and nothing was put into Eschert’s personnel file.

