ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — All children need a time and place to just be a kid and to be around kids just like them. For pediatric burn victims, that place is the Arthur C. Luf Children’s Burn camp.

Thursday’s fundraiser was held at Orange Hills Country Club and was sponsored by the north haven professional firefighter’s association.

People from all over the state were in attendance at Thursday’s fundraiser including former professional hockey player Tim Lassen, Steve Harris former UConn football player and firefighter Mike Pomichter.

The burn camp, which attracts kids from all over the world is free of charge, with lodging, meals and activities and programs paid for by the foundation.

“It’s really a truly amazing experience to see the kids who have overcome so much, be able to spend a week of the summer just being kids. just truly doing what kids do, seeing that their disabilities don’t define them. And that they’re able to overcome all those challenges,” said Mitchell Newcomer, North Haven firefighter, and paramedic.

The camp is located in Union. It has its own pond for swimming and fishing and is the only one of its kind in the northeast.