Artwork in Elmira College gallery compares Trump to Hitler

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A painting appearing to compare President Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the Gannett-Tripp Library on the Elmira College campus has been removed.

The painting depicts a clean-shaved Hitler wearing Nazi regalia and President Trump with a similar mustache while what appears to be a migrant mother and child running, all across an American flag background.

A picture of the painting was shared on social media with the following caption:

Apparently Elmira College thinks this is acceptable to compare Adolf Hitler, who tortured and killed 6 million people and was a main cause for World War 2, which 75 million people were killed to President Donald J Trump. Needless to say having part of my family being Jewish and both my grandfathers serve in World War 2 this is personal. I don’t like to post political posts but this is ridiculous, illogical, and just wrong. I’m ashamed of my college.

Elmira College responded to the comment and removed the offensive artwork.

A controversial piece of alumni-created art was removed from exhibition in the Gannett-Tripp Library on the Elmira College campus tonight since members of the Campus community may find symbols in the piece objectionable and offensive. Though the College is committed to the freedom of expression, the College does not condone symbols or messages of hate any kind. Elmira College

The name of the artist was not disclosed by the college.