As COVID cases decline, Lamont signals at potential school mask mandate change

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the COVID numbers continue to decline, Governor Ned Lamont is signaling there may be a change in the school mask mandate policy.

“Will have a lot of clarity over the next few days, next week. If the metrics say it’s time for a change, we will make a change,” Lamont said. “We now know how to manage these little mini surges and we now know how to keep ourselves safe, so we’re in a very different place than we were a year ago.”

Lamont is expected to be briefed by leaders at both the Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education. Those two agencies will make recommendations on the mask policy.

Lawmakers could vote on a revised executive order next week.