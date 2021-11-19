At the Movies: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and ‘King Richard’

(WTNH) — “Ghostbusters Afterlife” is a sequel to the eighties classic, and now it’s a trilogy. The first two movies were directed by Ivan Reitman. Now his son Jason takes the reins.

A single mom and her kids move into grandpa’s beat-up farmhouse. Grandpa just happened to be an OG ghostbuster, the late Harold Ramis, to whom the movie is dedicated.

The gadgets are all there and the kids start to piece everything together.

Who ya gonna call? Paul Rudd, as their teacher. He will suit up with them to save NYC when it comes under attack yet again. So it’s more like “Ghostbusters: The Return of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.”

“King Richard” sees Oscar nominee Will Smith looking to get yet another nomination for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Having tennis prodigies for kids required discipline from dad too, and Smith wears that and his pride on his sleeve in the flick.

It’s a story about how their lives got flipped, turned upside down.