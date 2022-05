LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Athletic agility dogs are preparing to compete in the UKI Classic happening in Ledyard, Connecticut this weekend.

We were joined by Certified Canine Athlete Specialist and founder of Oakley Canine Athletics Laurren Zimmerman and her dogs, Savage, and Maestro, to learn more about the upcoming competition. Zimmerman also shares some tips to keep in mind with your pets at home.

Watch the full interview above.