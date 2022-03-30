(WTNH) – Athletic Brewing Company is getting some national attention. Time Magazine has named the Stratford-based company among the 100 most influential companies of 2022.

The company, which also has a brewery in San Diego and is building one in Milford, specialized in non-alcoholic beer. In its write-up, Time says that unlike many of its zero-proof competitors, Athletic Brewing Company is “actually able to compete with booze giants.”

News 8 spoke with co-founder and Chief Product Officer John Walker about why he thinks his non-alcoholic beers are so popular.

“First and foremost, it’s the taste. It tastes just like the real thing. It’s just as good, if not better than most beers out there. The one thing that sets it apart is that it doesn’t impair your day or affect any of the things you want to get done on a given day, so you can have it anytime, anywhere and still accomplish all of your goals,” Walker said.

Athletic Brewing Company donates at least two percent of its annual sales to charity. Last year, it added up to about $1 million that went to local trailer park cleanups.

