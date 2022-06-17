MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The world’s biggest non-alcoholic tap brewery will soon be open in Milford. The Athletic Brewing Company cut the ribbon Friday afternoon at its new 150,000-square-foot building on Cascade Boulevard.

The facility will have the capacity to make more than five million cases of beer per year.

“We set out on a mission we were really clear. We wanted to positively impact our customers and their health, fitness and happiness. But also their communities and their environment at large,” said Bill Shufelt, Cofounder of Athletic Brewing.

The equipment is in and installed but it’s not up and running yet. Athletic Brewing was founded in 2017 and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.