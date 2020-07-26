Hartford Athletic improve to 3-0 on season with 3-2 win over Philadelphia

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The way the match began, a 3-0 start to the season seemed anything but a given after Philadelphia scored twice in the first 16 minutes. But, the Boys in Green weren’t ready to call it quits down 2-0.

Gabriel Torres got Hartford on the board with a goal in the 39th minute, and Mads Jorgensen netted a long ball through traffic just 4 minutes later, and the Athletic were able to go into the half with the match knotted at 2.

45' – HALFTIME at Dillon! After a rocky start, goals from Tores and Jorgenson bring us level into the break!



2-2 I #FortressHartford #BringTheBonanza I #HFDvPHI — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) July 25, 2020

In the 53rd minute, Danny Barrera fed Ever Guzman who netted the go-ahead score early in the 2nd half for a third unanswered score in front of the Dillon Stadium faithful.

The Athletic never looked back and finished off the 3-2 win to claim all 3 points for a third-straight match to start the season. Hartford finds itself alone atop Group F following Saturday’s win.

The Athletic’s next match takes them on the road to visit Indy Eleven on Wednesday. That match will be live at 7 p.m. on WCTX and streaming on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.