Hartford Athletic improve to 3-0 on season with 3-2 win over Philadelphia

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford-Athletic-MON-OTS_1552328609265.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The way the match began, a 3-0 start to the season seemed anything but a given after Philadelphia scored twice in the first 16 minutes. But, the Boys in Green weren’t ready to call it quits down 2-0.

Gabriel Torres got Hartford on the board with a goal in the 39th minute, and Mads Jorgensen netted a long ball through traffic just 4 minutes later, and the Athletic were able to go into the half with the match knotted at 2.

In the 53rd minute, Danny Barrera fed Ever Guzman who netted the go-ahead score early in the 2nd half for a third unanswered score in front of the Dillon Stadium faithful.

The Athletic never looked back and finished off the 3-2 win to claim all 3 points for a third-straight match to start the season. Hartford finds itself alone atop Group F following Saturday’s win.

The Athletic’s next match takes them on the road to visit Indy Eleven on Wednesday. That match will be live at 7 p.m. on WCTX and streaming on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/25 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
7/29 @ Indy Eleven 7pm
8/2 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
8/9 @ Philadelphia Union II 7:30pm
8/15 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
8/19 @ Philadelphia Union II 7:30pm
8/23 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/5 @ Loudoun United FC 7pm
9/12 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
9/16 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7pm
9/20 vs. Philadelphia Union II 7pm
9/26 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7pm
10/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 5pm

 

