(WTNH) – AT&T is offering U.S. customers unlimited long-distance calling to Ukraine in an effort to keep customers connected to loved ones during recent events.

From February 26, 2022, through March 7, 2022, the company is offering unlimited long-distance calling from the United States to Ukraine.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business postpaid and prepaid customers.

The company said customers may still receive alerts during the dates, but accounts will reflect the credits or waived charges.

