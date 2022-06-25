GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman attempting to steal purses from a business on Mason Street in Greenwich was interrupted by several bystanders, causing her to run from the store and get hit by her own getaway vehicle on Saturday.

The suspect and a bystander were struck by a dark-colored SUV driven by a Black male, who was there to pick up the suspect. The suspect and the driver both fled the scene in the vehicle.

The bystander who was struck by the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, and potential injuries to the suspect are unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is advised to call the Greenwich Police Department at 203-622-8004.