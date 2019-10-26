Attempted robbery at Panera Bread unsuccessful

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A male suspect pulled a box cutter on a Panera Bread employee in an attempted robbery Friday.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the Panera Bread at 1860 Post Road East.

Police said the suspect told the employee not to move and walked him to the back of the building while displaying the box cutter. The suspect attempted to open the register and the office, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect fled through the front door before police arrived on scene.

The suspect is described as a thin male, approximately 5-foot-6, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a ski mask, blue jeans, blue and white sneakers, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.