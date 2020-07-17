Attempted shooting on Main Street in East Haven Friday

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police responded to an attempted shooting in the area of Main Street and Harrington Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to East Haven PD, they were called to a report of shots fired in the area and upon an officer’s arrival, they determined that a person in a black Range Rover SUV fired several shots at a person standing on the sidewalk on Main Street.

Surveillance footage shows the intended target run across Main Street towards Harrington, while the Range Rover headed east on Main before turning into a parking lot at McDermott Chevrolet. After driving through the parking lot, the Range Rover turned onto Frontage Road traveling westbound.

During the investigation into the shooting, East Haven police found several bullets lodged in the exterior of the Village Restaurant at 699 Main Street. No one inside the restaurant was injured.

East Haven PD believes the attempted shooting is an isolated incident. They’re asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call East Haven PD at (203) 468-3829.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.