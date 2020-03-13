Closings
There are currently 105 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Attorney Gen. Tong files emergency petition to suspend utility shutoffs during coronavirus precautions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — State Attorney General William Tong wants to make sure people can safely remain home during the pandemic, so he’s filed an emergency petition which would prevent utility shutoffs if someone doesn’t pay.

“We don’t think people should lose electricity, their water, their natural gas during this public health emergency surrounding coronavirus. They shouldn’t get that shut off because we’re asking people to stay home, maybe work at home,” Tong said.

The petition would suspend utility shutoffs for 30 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss