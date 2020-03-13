Attorney Gen. Tong files emergency petition to suspend utility shutoffs during coronavirus precautions

(WTNH) — State Attorney General William Tong wants to make sure people can safely remain home during the pandemic, so he’s filed an emergency petition which would prevent utility shutoffs if someone doesn’t pay.

“We don’t think people should lose electricity, their water, their natural gas during this public health emergency surrounding coronavirus. They shouldn’t get that shut off because we’re asking people to stay home, maybe work at home,” Tong said.

The petition would suspend utility shutoffs for 30 days.