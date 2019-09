HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Attorney General William Tong is expected to make a big move when it comes to battling big tech on Monday.

Att. Gen. Tong is expected to announce Connecticut’s participation in a multi-state anti-trust probe into the business practices of companies like Facebook and Google.

The announcement coincides with the investigations led by the FTC and Congress.

The announcement is said to take place in Hartford at 3 p.m.