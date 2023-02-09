HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal marijuana sales. He announced a lawsuit against five Connecticut retailers who allegedly sold unregulated THC products.

The state’s issue is with products containing delta-8 THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana plants.

Smoker’s Paradise in East Hartford, AZ Smokeshop in Manchester, Reheem Mini Mart in Manchester, 7 Puff in Enfield and Anthony’s Service Station in Plainville were all found selling illegal delta-8 THC with packaging mimicking youth-oriented snacks, according to the attorney general.

Retailers that do not hold a license and have products that exceed .3% THC when weighed dry are breaking state law.

Attorney General William Tong told News 8 it’s not just these shops.

“We’re seeing delta 8 products being sold across the state, everywhere we went to every vape shop we visited and gas stations as well,” Tong said.

The attorney general’s office also sent letters to over 2,000 retailers warning them that delta-8 THC products are illegal and if sold, they will take action.

He said the products are not regulated and likely are not even legal for sale in licensed cannabis shops – especially with youth-targeted packaging.

“If they eat the whole bag, they are at dangerous risk of overdose. In some cases, as high as 100 times the safe amount,” Tong said.

Smoker’s Paradise has been in business for twelve years. Owner Hamza Qureshi told News 8 he has been buying from Connecticut-based manufacturer Budd for several years and did not realize the products were illegal.

“Me and my father are not chemists, we’re not scientists. We’re not testing the candies, the water, the products in here. We don’t smoke ourselves. I hope they don’t use us as an example to close businesses even though we are not doing anything wrong,” Qureshi said.

Customers like Jerry Smith think the seller shouldn’t be blamed.

“It’s not fair, it’s kind of out of their control because they are buying it from another company. They should play the game of going to the main source,” said Jerry Smith, a Smoker’s Paradise customer.