NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The possible sale of Deer Lake Scout Reservation has a local attorney saying abuse survivors are getting lost in the conversation.

Nearly 1,000 men have filed claims of abuse against the Boy Scouts in the state.

Court documents show the Connecticut Yankee Council out of Milford, which owns Deer Lake, had more than 200 claims. Stamford attorney Paul Slager represents these men and said the survivors cannot get lost in the conversation.

He said this council has to pay $2.6 million to the national lawsuit settlement. It is unclear how much each person will see.

“It’s not going to be something that in any way reflects the degree of suffering that these survivors of abuse have suffered,” Slager said. “Camps like Deer Lake were built and maintained for years on the backs of participants who were paying their dues, their fees to the Boy Scouts of America, and in return there was just a very, very broad spectrum of child sexual abuse happening.”

Scout leaders have said the money for the sale of Deer Lake is not going directly to the settlement, but the money will be going directly into their coffers.