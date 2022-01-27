Auditors find oversight issues at CT child welfare department

News

by: The Associated Press

(AP) – Connecticut’s state auditors issued a report Wednesday detailing numerous problems they found with record-keeping and oversight at the state Department of Children and Families.

Those include a failure to properly monitor outside agencies who are placing children with serious behavioral or mental health issues in foster care.

The audit found that some homes were taking care of more than one such child without receiving the proper waiver from the department. Department spokesperson Ken Mysogland says many of the issues brought forward in the report date back to former Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration and had already been identified and have been corrected by the department.

