Authorities respond to late-night double stabbing in Torrington

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 07:37 AM EDT

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - According to the Torrington Police Department, a double stabbing incident took place late Wednesday. 

Police are wrapping up the scene of a double stabbing case involving two men that took place on South Main Street in Torrington in the area of a Citgo gas station. 

Police say the altercation between the two men started before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. One was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington to be treated for lacerations to his upper body, while the other suffered stab wounds to the stomach and chest was transported to Waterbury Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.   

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are gathering evidence. 

