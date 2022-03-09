NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is not too early to think about spring or summer vacations. If you are thinking of driving to a destination, you might want to weigh some of your options. The price of gas is just one reason why.

Whether you realize it or not, inflation is hiding out in places like your auto insurance. The reasons are many, including the supply chain and labor shortages.

Chris Paradiso is the owner of Paradiso Insurance in Stafford Springs.

“You have used cars at an all-time high in the resale value, if you can even get a used car. The parts issue is a major, major factor,” Paradiso said.

Parts are costing shops more money and it is taking longer to get them. If you are in an accident, chances are you have rental reimbursement on most policies. What usually took a week to repair is now three to four weeks to get your car back.

There is more expense to the insurance carrier, Paradiso said. It is a domino effect that is leading auto insurance rates to rise.

“I think inflation plays a huge role in this. Inflation on the garages because the garage rates are all going up, number one. Number two, the garage storage rates have gone up. Number three, getting parts is difficult, which plays a huge role in the payout of your rental reimbursement which is costing the carriers more money.”

In the early days of the pandemic, less people were driving. Some were actually getting rebates on their insurance.

Is there anything you should do that might help save a little bit of money? Paradiso suggests you bundle or package your policy.

“A lot of consumers, they’ll have their auto insurance with one carrier and their homeowners with another carrier. You’re actually losing in most cases 15 or 20 percent as a discount.”