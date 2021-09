NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines announced another new flight route out of Tweed New Haven Airport on Wednesday.

Avelo will offer non-stop service to Palm Beach International Airport. Flights will begin on Dec. 16, just in time for the holiday travel season.

Tickets will start at just $59 one way.

Avelo will have one flight daily to and from Palm Beach through Jan. 4 and then four days a week after that.