(WTNH) — Using an ATM will cost you a lot more than it did 20-years ago.

According to a new survey, the average surcharge to non-customers to withdraw cash rose two percent over the past year to $3.09.

The good news is that the average fee charged by the customer’s own bank for using a foreign ATM dipped to $1.63.

