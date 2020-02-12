Avoid ‘catfish’ scams this Valentine’s Day

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Online dating and social media make it even easier to be scammed — especially on Valentine’s Day.

The Better Business Bureau offered tips on how to stay clear of naming a “catfish” your valentine this year.

The scam stems from fake profiles that steal pictures and text from real accounts. The scammer builds a fake relationship and, according to BBB, they always end up wanting money.

Here’s how to spot the scams.

Scammers flood their profiles with good-looking photos and success stories. If they seem “too perfect,” take caution.

“Catfish” are often quick to get off the dating site and get into another form of communication such as, email, text or phone calls.

They talk about to trust to try to gain it. They talk about a future and the importance of trust. This is what leads to a request for money.

“Catfish” also will avoid meeting in person for fear of being revealed, BBB said.

Detect their language. Check their spelling and grammar. BBB said most “catfish” are from overseas and have poor English.

Be smart when deciding who to give that valentine to this year, and never send personal information online.