GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to consider some tips to ensure your donation is going to a legitimate place.

Lisa Frohnapfel from the Better Business Bureau shares tips on how to avoid being scammed and really help those that need it.

KNOW WHO YOU’RE GIVING TO

There will be many options and opportunities to donate on Giving Tuesday, but the BBB’s best suggestion is to find out more about a charity before contributing.

Charities can demonstrate trustworthiness by agreeing to in-depth evaluations of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports by visiting Give.org to find out if an organization is BBB Accredited (i.e., meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards.)

BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT NAME CONFUSION

When charities seek support for the same cause, the names can appear similar. Before giving, be sure you have the charity’s exact name to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

DON’T BE PRESSURED TO ACT

What organization you choose to support, and at what level, is your decision to make. Don’t let a caller or email pressure your decision. Instead, take your time and make sure you are comfortable with your decision.

GIVE DIRECTLY

Some charities use third parties to solicit funds. Those companies often take a portion of the donations collected. Instead, contact the charity and give your donation to them directly. This will ensure the charity keeps a larger share of the funds.

CONSIDER TAX-EXEMPT STATUS

There are over 1 million organizations that have applied for and received charitable tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. This means these groups are eligible to receive gifts that are deductible as charitable donations. Other 501(c) categories may not have the same tax-deduction options for donors.

If you want more information about avoiding scams, visit BBB’s website.