AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Walmart on West Main Street in Avon was evacuated on Thursday due to a reported bomb threat, according to police.

The Avon Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. Police searched the building and did found nothing. Police said they determined the bomb threat was a hoax.

Walmart brought their employees back into the building and is hoping to re-open the store by 5 p.m., according to the police.